Darlington County deputies search for missing woman

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office asked the public’s help Saturday morning finding a missing woman.

According to a DCSO news release, Kristianna Douglas, 20, of Florence, left her home on South Charleston Road Friday night and did no return.

She stands five feet, five inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a purple shirt and is believed to still be in the area.

Contact 843-398-4920 with information on her whereabouts.

