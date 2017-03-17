Lumberton police seek man wanted for numerous crimes

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department asked the public’s help finding a man wanted for several crimes.

According to an LPD news release, Darrick Lemorris McKenzie, 37, is wanted for his connection to an incident on Tar Heel Road in Robeson County, a common-law robbery and assault at the Hampton Inn in Lumberton on Feb. 14 and an armed robbery and larceny of a car in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Lumberton Thursday.

He is also being sought for questioning in two more armed robberies, a larceny of a car, another assault and financial fraud.

McKenzie stands five feet, seven or eight inches and weighs between 130 and 150 pounds. He was last known to reside in Goldsboro, NC.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Evan Whitley at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.

