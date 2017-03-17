UPDATE: Missing Bennettsville woman located, returned home

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A missing Bennettsville woman last seen on Wednesday has been located and returned home safe, according the Bennettsville Police Department.

Earlier on Friday, Bennettsville police asked for the public's help in locating Kimberly Cox who was believed to be in the Laurinburg or Myrtle Beach areas.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.