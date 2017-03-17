Drake White and the Big Fire announced as performers at Carolina Country Music Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The 2017 Carolina Country Music Festival announced Drake White and the Big Fire as performers Friday morning.

Several CCMF tweets led up to the announcement. One read, “You'd be "Livin' the Dream" to be with us in June for this big ole country music vacation!”

Another read, “Dubbed 'Artist of Tomorrow,' Entertainment Weekly’s New Artists Who Will Rule 2017 and Rolling Stone’s 10 Country Artists You Need To Know.”

White is an Alabama native.

