3 big changes happening at Magnolia Mall to usher in new era

Right now, crews are busy demolishing the inside of the old Sears stores to make way for Burlington Coat Factory.

Mackenzie Webb, the mall’s general manager said the mall is responsible for demolition and then the space will be turned over to Burlington and it will begin to construct the facility to its specifications.

The space Burlington is going into used to house Sears, but the corporation announced it was closing several stores along with its Florence arm in January.

In addition to Burlington taking over the now-empty space, mall staff said two additional first-to-the market stores will be added to the mall.

Those new stores have not yet been announced, but will add square footage to Magnolia.

On March 17, 2017, a brand-new children’s area is going to be unveiled.

Staff said people have asked for a kiddie play area and that’s why they decided to add one into the food court area.

“This is the first of many projects that you are going to see at Magnolia Mall over the next 18 to 24 months. We are really excited, there is a lot of activity happening,” said Mackenzie Webb.

