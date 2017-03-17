Three arrested in connection with Mullins house burglaries

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Mullins Police Department arrested three people after deputies responded to several house burglaries Tuesday in Mullins.

According to an MCSO news release, the burglaries took place on Bluff Road. Davey Wadlington, 23, Crystal Lawrence, 36, both of Hartsville and Christopher Rogers, 28, of Darlington were charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy and housebreaking.

Rogers was also wanted by several other jurisdictions.

“These three individuals decided to come into our county and prey on our fine citizens and their homes,” said Sheriff Brian Wallace. “These criminals were looking for an easy score and now due to the hard work of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Mullins PD, they will have to answer for their bad decisions. Everyone is welcome in Marion County, but let it be known, we will protect our citizens and their property.”

Wadlington, Lawrence and Rogers are being held in the Marion County Detention Center under a $40,000 surety bond.

