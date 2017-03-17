Red Cross assists Myrtle Beach-area family after house fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Red Cross assists Myrtle Beach-area family after house fire

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a family whose home was damaged by fire early Friday morning.

According to a news release, the Horry County Fire Department responded to the blaze on Mary Street in the Myrtle Beach area. Volunteers are helping five adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

Follow these tips to avoid cooking fires:

  • Children and pets must be kept at least three feet away from hot stoves and ovens
  • Keep dish towels, bags, and boxes away from the stovetop
  • Keep pan handles turned inward to prevent accidents
  • If a pan catches fire, cover it with a lid or cookie sheet, and turn off the heat
  • Keep the pan covered until it is completely cooled
  • Never use water to put out a grease or oil fire
  • Regularly clean the stovetop and the oven help prevent a fire
  • In the event of an oven fire keep the oven door closed, and call 9-1-1 from a safe location
  • Consider a five pound BC or ABC fire extinguisher

