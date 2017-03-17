Red Cross assists Myrtle Beach-area family after house fire

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a family whose home was damaged by fire early Friday morning.

According to a news release, the Horry County Fire Department responded to the blaze on Mary Street in the Myrtle Beach area. Volunteers are helping five adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

Follow these tips to avoid cooking fires:

Children and pets must be kept at least three feet away from hot stoves and ovens

Keep dish towels, bags, and boxes away from the stovetop

Keep pan handles turned inward to prevent accidents

If a pan catches fire, cover it with a lid or cookie sheet, and turn off the heat

Keep the pan covered until it is completely cooled

Never use water to put out a grease or oil fire

Regularly clean the stovetop and the oven help prevent a fire

In the event of an oven fire keep the oven door closed, and call 9-1-1 from a safe location

Consider a five pound BC or ABC fire extinguisher

