UPDATE: Conway bank robbery suspect identified

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police announced the suspect wanted for a bank robbery at the Conway National Bank in Conway is in custody, less than an hour after initially announcing the bank had been robbed.

Police posted to Twitter that the suspect was in custody at 10:21 a.m., 43 minutes after posting to twitter that the bank at 1360 Highway 501 in Conway had been robbed.

According to a CPD news release, officers responded to 1360 East Highway 501 at 9:05 a.m. and were told Darin A. Bumbaco,53, had presented a note to the bank teller demanding money.

After being given money from the teller’s drawer, Bumbaco fled the scene. He was arrested shortly after by HCPD officers. According to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center website, he was charged with failure to appear, armed robbery, robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and entering bank with intent to steal.

Suspect involved in robbery at Conway Nat'l Bank is in custody! — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) March 16, 2017

Shortly after announcing the robbery, police released surveillance images and a description of the suspect: a white male with tattoos on both sides of his neck and hands.

The same bank was robbed on Monday, January 23 by a man who passed the teller a note stating: "This is a robbery"

