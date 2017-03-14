FIRST ALERT: What and how to protect from freezing temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The next three nights will see temperatures below freezing and early blossoms will need protection.

The unseasonably warm weather in February has allowed an unusually early start to the growing season in the local region. Peaches, strawberries and blueberries are well ahead of schedule and azaleas and dogwoods are already blooming in many areas.

Without protection, this early growth could suffer serious damage from the hard freeze on the way Wednesday night.

For those who plan on protecting their backyard plants, there are a few tips that will increase the odds of keeping those blooms alive:

Make sure to use cloth instead of plastic: In the very cold temperatures, the plastic could actually freeze to the blooms or early, tender growth, causing more damage.

Removing the protective cover is also very important: As soon as temperatures rise above freezing, remove any covering from the plants. Failure to do so could actually cause the plants to burn and get too hot.

Very thoroughly water any sensitive plants before temperatures drop below freezing: The intake of water by the plants keeps them healthy and can actually raise the temperature of the surrounding ground by several degrees.

