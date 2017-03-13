FIRST ALERT: Damaging freeze likely by midweek,

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A hard and potentially damaging freeze is likely by mid week.

Unseasonably cold weather will blast into the Carolinas starting Tuesday night and last through Friday. Several nights of below freezing temperatures are likely, including the likelihood of a damaging freeze by Thursday morning.

Tuesday night will bring the first chance of freezing temperatures across the Pee Dee as temperatures drop to near 32. Frost will be likely across the Grand Strand as temperatures drop into the middle 30s.

The core of the cold weather will settle in Wednesday night. By Thursday morning, record breaking temperatures in the lower and middle 20s are likely across the Pee Dee. The old record low temperature for Florence on Thursday is 25° set back in 1988. The forecast is for the temperature to bottom out at 24.

Even the beaches are at risk of a hard freeze Wednesday night as temperatures drop into the upper 20s.

Thursday night temperatures will not be quite as cold, but still below freezing. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s inland and the lower 30s near the Grand Strand.

The unseasonably warm weather this winter, has allowed many crops, trees and blossoms to start showing spring growth about three weeks ahead of schedule. Peaches, blueberries, strawberries, early seedlings, young, tender vegetation, and azalea blooms will be very susceptible to damage from the hard freeze.