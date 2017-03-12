Would-be shoplifter caught with pants down

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 19-year-old was caught with his pants down, literally, in a department store in Myrtle Beach Saturday.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers responded to Dillard’s at 6:45 p.m. after a camera operator advised them a man was acting suspiciously in the fitting room.

The witness said when he walked to the fitting room, he saw Issiah Qua’shon Bailey walk out then go back in.

The report states Bailey then made his way to the sales floor, and instead of leaving with the would-be stolen jeans he was wearing, he took them off.

Bailey, who was in his underwear, was detained until police arrived and arrested him for shoplifting. He had left the tag for the jeans in the fitting room, according to the report.

