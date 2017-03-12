Woman arrested after being found with syringe in arm at Myrtle Beach car wash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman was arrested Sunday morning after she was found in a car wash bay in Myrtle Beach with a syringe used for heroin in her arm.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers responded to the Sandlapper Car Wash just before 9 a.m. to find Kelly Jo Veazey, 34, behind the wheel with the syringe in her arm. Officers pulled her from the car and sorted through several items that were in her lap, including plastic bags with tan powder inside.

Veazey was taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail, where a warrant was served and she was charged with possession of heroin second offense.

