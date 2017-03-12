Three arrested after shooting at Myrtle Beach convenience store

Three people were arrested Saturday night after a shooting incident at a Circle K convenience store in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three people were arrested Saturday night after a shooting incident at a Circle K convenience store in Myrtle Beach.

According to Lieutenant Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers responded to 1101 North Kings HIghway around 9:15 p.m. A preliminary investigation showed that two groups of people were involved in a verbal altercation in the parking before one of them brandished a gun and fired.

It appears no one was shot, Crosby said, and the identities of those arrested will be released after warrants have been served.

Officers are reviewing video from the city cameras, conducting interviews and evaluating evidence.

