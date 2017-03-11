UPDATE: Florence County deputies say missing man found safe

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Florence County deputies are no longer searching for a 22-year-old reported missing over the weekend.

Early Sunday morning, Florence County Sheriff's officials released an update on Michael Matthew Nathaniel Dice, stating he was safely located.

Saturday night, the agency asked the public for its help to find Dice.

According to a news release the Darlington man, was last seen around 11 a.m. Saturday on Rockwood Lane in Florence. Dice stands five feet, nine inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with the cartoon character Snoopy on the front and jean shorts.

Dice’s family members report he is of diminished mental capabilities and has a speech impediment.

Officials have not released information on where or how Dice was located.

