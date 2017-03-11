Update: Missing 66-year-old woman found safe in North Carolina - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Update: Missing 66-year-old woman found safe in North Carolina

Donna Bluffkin Shelley (Source: HCPD) Donna Bluffkin Shelley (Source: HCPD)
(Source: HCPD) (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A woman reported missing from Horry County is safe, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The Endangered Person Advisory for 66-year-old Donna Bluffkin Shelley was cancelled around 7:30 Sunday morning.

She was safely located in McDowell County, North Carolina, according to SLED.

The Horry County Police Department asked the public for its help to find her Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly