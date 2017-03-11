Outdoor burn ban to be lifted in Horry County

Horry County officials will lift the outdoor burn ban currently in place in all unincorporated areas of Horry County Sunday morning. (Source: AP Images)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County officials will lift the outdoor burn ban currently in place in all unincorporated areas of Horry County Sunday morning at 7 a.m..

According to Public Information Officer Lisa Bourcier, improved conditions have allowed for the ban to be lifted, if only temporarily.

Horry County Fire Rescue will continue to monitor conditions and may re-impose the ban at a later date if conditions deteriorate.

For more information, contact HCFR at (843) 915-5190.

