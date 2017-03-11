Firefighter injured in fire in North Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries while working a fire in the North Myrtle Beach area Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief John Fowler said crews responded to the blaze on Saint Joseph Road around 4 p.m. It started in a storage building before spreading to a a nearby house.

No civilian injuries were reported.

