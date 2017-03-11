Body found in Black River in Georgetown County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

BREAKING

Body found in Black River in Georgetown County

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Saturday after a body found was in the Black River.

According to the GCSO watch commander, deputies responded to the area of Colonel Cole Drive around 12:15 p.m., where a man’s body was found in the water.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly