Inappropriate sexual activity on school bus under investigation in Florence County

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded to Johnsonville Elementary School Thursday after school officials notified them of allegations of inappropriate activity of a sexual nature involving students on a school bus.

According to a Facebook post by Sheriff Kenney Boone, the incident remains under investigation.

