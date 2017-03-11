Four arrested after months-long drug investigation in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A months-long investigation by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of four people from Laurinburg, NC on drug charges.

According to SCSO Facebook posts, deputies served narcotic arrest warrants March 3 and 5, resulting in the arrests of Ja’Winter Green, 26, Eugene Johnson, 18, Marquetta Henderson, 30, and Ricky Franklin Swindell, 37.

Green was charged with possession with intent to sell marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

Deputies seized a semi-automatic assault rifle, ammunition magazines and an assortment of ammunition and controlled substances in a search of Eugene Johnson's home. He was charged with possession with intent to sell marijuana, conspiracy to sell marijuana, and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

Marquetta Henderson was charged with possession with intent to sell marijuana.

Ricky Franklin Swindell was charged with possession with intent to sell marijuana, conspiracy to sell marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

All were placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under $5,000 secured bonds.

Based on the undercover narcotic operations there are several other arrests pending.

