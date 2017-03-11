TRAFFIC ALERT: St. Patrick’s Day Parade closes roads in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival in North Myrtle Beach will cause road closures Saturday.

According to a news release from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, the parade begins at 9 a.m. and the festival follows immediately after until 4 p.m.

Drivers should expect significant delays along Highway 17 between Possum Trot Road and 11th Avenue North as well as in the Ocean Drive section of Ocean Boulevard.

The following streets will close as a result:

Main Street from U.S. 17 to Ocean Boulevard

Second Avenue North from Ye Old Kings Highway to North Ocean Boulevard

Ocean Boulevard from Third Avenue North to Second Avenue South

Hillside Drive from Second Avenue South to Third Avenue North

Additionally, no left turns will allowed from U.S. 17 onto Second Avenue North, Main Street, First Avenue South or Third Avenue South.

