FIRST ALERT: A history of March snow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) While accumulations of snow are not likely on Sunday, our area has seen some impressive snow storms in the Month of March.

For Myrtle Beach, two March snow storms stand out. The first is the snow of March 1st and 2nd 1980. Five inches was measured in the Grand Strand as a huge snow storm blanketed nearly all of North and South Carolina. Parts of eastern North Carolina picked up as much as two feet of snow from that storm.

The latest snow storm on record for Myrtle Beach came on March 24th, 1983 when 7 inches of heavy, wet snow fell in the Grand Strand.

Florence has a longer list of March snowstorms that begins with 1960. That month is famous for being one of the coldest and snowiest in the history of the Carolinas. Snow fell in Florence on each of the first three Wednesdays that year with largest snow, 4 inches, coming on March 11th. Bitter cold temperatures that month allowed snow to stay on the ground between each of the snow storms.

The 1980 storm was also significant across the Pee Dee with 7 inches reported in Florence. The last measurable snow in Florence was 2 inches back in 1983, although snow has fallen in several years since then.