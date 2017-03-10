Athletes from Florence County to compete in 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – Three athletes from the Florence and Lake City areas will leave Sunday to travel to Austria for the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games.

According to a news release from the South Carolina Special Olympics, Jackie Hoch, 36, of Florence and Keith Frostick, 64, of Lake City, will compete in Alpine Skiing and Latrice Pringle, 31, of Florence will compete in snowboarding. Hoch and Pringle will compete for the first time in the games, while Frostick competed in the 1995 World Summer Games in New Haven, Connecticut and the 1997 World Winter Games in Canada.

The national team, Special Olympics USA, represents the United States at the games and is comprised of 150 athletes, 40 coaches and about 20 delegation members who support team operations. The delegation’s purpose is to bring people with and without intellectual disabilities together to compete as teammates in seven sports – alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, figure skating, floor hockey, snowboarding, snowshoeing and speed skating.

The opening ceremony will be broadcast on ABC March 18 from 2 to 5 p.m. and daily coverage will begin March 20 and will air on ESPN2 each evening from 6 to 7 p.m.

