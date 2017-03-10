Two teens charged in Pamplico armed robbery

PAMPLICO, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested two teens in connection with a Feb. 20 armed robbery in Pamplico.

According to an FCSO news release, the robbery took place on East Third Street. Investigators obtained a warrant for the arrest of Shun Larel Daniels, 17, of Pamplico, who is alleged to have brandished a firearm while a co-defendant allegedly removed personal items from the victim. When investigators attempted to take Daniels into custody at a Lake City school, he was in possession of a handgun.

Daniels is a student from Florence County School District Two who was receiving services at the Florence County School District Three alternative school campus at the time of the arrest, according to Brian Huckabee, director of communications and technology for FCSD3.

Daniels was charged with armed robbery, armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a pistol with an obliterated serial number and carrying of a firearm in a public building.

Co-defendant Causa Shaquan Wallace III, 18, of Pamplico was arrested Thursday and charged with armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon.

A Florence County magistrate denied Daniels bond on the armed robbery charge. Wallace was released on a $25,000 surety bond.

