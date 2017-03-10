Artist Brett Young to play Carolina Country Music Festival Thursday night kick-off concert

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Carolina Country Music Festival announced Friday morning via Twitter Brett Young will play the Thursday night kick-off concert along with Montgomery Gentry June 8.

One tweet said Young “has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed ‘Caliville’ style.” Another said he was called “’destined for mass appeal’ by Rolling Stone Country. You're looking at the future making of a super star, like Luke Bryan.”

According to WIkipedia, Young, from Orange County, California, was a college baseball pitcher but took up songwriting after getting injured.

