Coroner: Death of baby in Lake City under investigation

The Florence County Coroner's Office and Florence County law enforcement are investigating a baby's death Friday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Coroner's Office and Florence County law enforcement are investigating a baby's death Friday morning.

The infant was transported by EMS from a residence after a 911 call to the ER in Lake City, but the infant was deceased on arrival, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Von Lutcken said an autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina Sunday.

The Florence County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.