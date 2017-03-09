Florence man sentenced to over 11 Years on federal drug charge

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – U.S. Attorney Beth Drake announced Thursday a Florence man was charged in federal court with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.

According to a news release, United States District Judge Bruce H. Hendricks of Charleston sentenced Bruce to 140 months in federal prison.

Evidence presented showed Cederic Sharnard Bruce, 31, was part of an ongoing drug dealing conspiracy investigation dating back to 2005. The investigation was conducted by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the Florence Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the Pee Dee Violent Crimes Task Force.

An officer stopped a car in which Bruce was a passenger in 2013 and recovered cocaine hidden the car.

