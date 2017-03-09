Myrtle Beach among top spring break destinations for college students for the money, two surveys say

CheapTickets.com’s spring break survey showed Myrtle Beach was one of the top three beach destinations for spring break for college students. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – CheapTickets.com’s spring break survey showed Myrtle Beach was one of the top three beach destinations for spring break for college students. U.S. News and World Report named Myrtle Beach the number one, best cheap spring break destination for the second year in a row. The report, which mentions attractions like Ripley's Aquarium and the Broadway Grand Prix by name, are based on expert analysis as well as user opinions.

"As the Myrtle Beach area continues to welcome more new visitors, year after year, we are confident we will continue to see rankings like these," said Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. "With a growing arts and culture scene, a rising culinary scene, new and improved attractions and entertainment options, not to mention new nonstop air service providing greater access for new visitors, there’s no doubt that these rankings will continue to include the Myrtle Beach area. This means new jobs and a growing local economy and that’s good news for all of us."

U.S. News & World Report has also ranked Myrtle Beach as:

#3 in Best Family Beach Vacations in the USA

#6 in Best Affordable Family Vacations

#9 in Best Alternative Spring Break Destinations

#9 in Best Family Vacations in the USA

#13 in Best Affordable Destinations in the USA

According to the CheapTickets.com survey, 42 percent of college students, 36 percent of up-and-comers and 11 percent of families are planning to take a spring break trip.

The release said the following were the top three beach destinations for college students that won’t break the bank:

Orlando, FL: Average hotel rate: $97, average airfare: $329

San Diego, CA: Average hotel rate: $112, average airfare $429

Myrtle Beach, SC: Average hotel rate: $100, average airfare $379

"We're not surprised by this news," said Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. "The Myrtle Beach area prides itself on being an affordable, world-class family beach destination that visitors can enjoy year-round. The addition of new nonstop air service has certainly helped drive the increase in first-time visitors and we're excited to welcome them."

College students and up-and-comers are spending less on spring break. College students’ budgets have decreased 28 percent from last year. All three demographics preferred relaxation and spending time with family and friends over parties and outdoor activities.

"For spring break vacations, California and Florida remain popular destinations but we're also seeing an uptick in interest for international travel, in particular from the up-and-comer demographic," said Justine McDonald, a CheapTickets.com travel expert. "Our survey also found that while a majority of families reported they actively avoid destinations geared towards college kids, less than 10 percent of college students say they are focused on partying when they travel over spring break."

College students’ have an average budget of $684 and 35 percent of college students receive financial help from their parents to pay for spring break. 93 percent of college students would be willing to consider changing destinations if it means saving money.

The following were the top spring break cities for college students:

Atlanta, GA: Average hotel rate: $107, average airfare: $317

Seattle, WA: Average hotel rate: $114, average airfare: $344

Portland, OR: Average hotel rate: $101, average airfare: $365

The following are the top mountain destinations for college students:

Denver, CO: Average hotel rate: $105, average airfare: $305

Lake Tahoe, CA: Average hotel rate: $113, average airfare: $399

Colorado Springs, CO: Average hotel rate: $73, average airfare: $403

The following were the top destinations for up-and-comers:

Riviera Maya, Mexico: Average hotel rate: $126, average airfare: $512

Phuket, Thailand: Average hotel rate: $104, average airfare $652

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico: Average hotel rate: $110, average airfare $498

Las Vegas, NV: Average hotel rate: $175, average airfare: $370

Tokyo, Japan: Average hotel rate: $156, average airfare: $934

Chicago, IL: Average hotel rate: $175, average airfare: $308

Albuquerque, NM: Average hotel rate: $123, average airfare: $440

Flagstaff, AZ: Average hotel rate: $153, average airfare: $509

Bozeman, MT: Average hotel rate: $126, average airfare: $554

The following were the top family spring break destinations:

Panama City, FL: Average hotel rate: $193, average airfare: $528

San Juan, Puerto Rico: Average hotel rate: $234, average airfare $457

Daytona Beach, FL: Average hotel rate: $187, average airfare $439

Los Angeles, CA: Average hotel rate: $211, average airfare: $360

San Francisco, CA: Average hotel rate: $214, average airfare: $359

Rome, Italy: Average hotel rate: $213, average airfare: $710

Grand Canyon, AZ: Average hotel rate: $210, average airfare: $395

Salt Lake City, UT: Average hotel rate: $109, average airfare: $390

Yosemite National Park, CA Average hotel rate: $185, average airfare: $387

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.