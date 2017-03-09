HGTC names new college president

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry Georgetown Technical College Area Commission, the college’s governing board, named a new president of the college, to follow the retirement of the current president.

According to a news release, President H. Neyle Wilson will retire April 1 and Senior Vice President Marilyn “Murph” Fore, Ed. D. will become president.

The governing board selected Dr. Fore late Wednesday.

“Dr. Fore’s experience in all facets of the college has prepared her well to lead HGTC into the future,” said HGTC Area Commission Chairman Tommy Branyon. “She is committed to the mission of preparing students for jobs and has a passion for helping others advance. She is also committed to serving our community.”

Dr. Fore led the implementation of digital classrooms, developed more than 80 programs of study, and helped create the Horry County Schools’ Early College High School, a model for the nation.

"We applaud Horry-Georgetown Technical College Board of Directors for naming Dr. Marilyn Fore as the new president," said Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. "HGTC plays a vital role in educating our area's workforce and Dr. Fore has been a key player on the HGTC team for many years. She is a passionate champion of both the college and our Grand Strand community and well-prepared to carry on the legacy of achievement established by Neyle Wilson and the entire HGTC Team. We congratulate Dr. Fore on her appointment and look forward to our continued rapport with HGTC."

