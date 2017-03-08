FIRST ALERT: Snow falling across much of the Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winter Weather Advisories were in effect for Scotland, Robeson, Marlboro, Dillon and Darlington counties through early afternoon. They have since expired.

Wet snow fell across most of the Pee Dee this morning with reports of snow and rain mix as far south as northern Horry County. Some accumulations up to an inch have been reported from Darlington and Lumberton. Many areas across the Pee Dee have reported a dusting of snow, but no travel issues have been reported.

While heavy, wet snowflakes fell for a time through midday, the combination of very warm ground temperatures and air temperatures above freezing limit accumulations to around one inch in some areas where the Winter Weather Advisory was in effect. Any accumulations were limited to grassy areas, trees, rooftops and elevated surfaces.

Unseasonably cold weather will continue into next week, with several chances of nighttime temperatures cold enough for frost and even a freeze. A hard freeze is possible by Wednesday night and Thursday Morning as temperatures across the Pee Dee may drop as low as the middle and upper 20s.

WMBF's First Alert Weather team will continue to fine tune the forecast for any additional changes.

