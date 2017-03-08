FIRST ALERT: Snow falling across much of the Pee Dee

Coastal Carolina defensive coordinator Mickey Matthews announced today his retirement from coaching. “I want to thank everyone here at Coastal Carolina, not just the athletic department but the entire University,” Matthews said.More >>
Emergency workers are on the scene of a deadly crash that has created a hazmat situation in Lumberton.More >>
The family of missing woman Heather Elvis will hold a vigil on Dec. 18, the four-year anniversary of the day she disappeared.More >>
A man has been arrested after police found large quantities of marijuana and ecstasy after a traffic stop, according to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department.More >>
The heavy rain continues as we head into the weekend.More >>
Police believe the 19-year-old father physically harmed his son to the point where the 7-week-old just couldn’t hold on.More >>
Michael Slager, the former North Charleston police officer who fatally shot and killed Walter Scott in 2015, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.More >>
New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.More >>
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.More >>
It was dark and slightly cold when he noticed the car seat on the ground.More >>
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >>
The crowds will be smaller this year. There will be fewer headlines and cameras and big names.More >>
The school district is investigating the matter, during which the school’s principal says students were never in any danger.More >>
School officials in South Mississippi are deciding what to do next as the area prepares for the possibility of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Thursday night and into Friday morning.More >>
In the statement, the Congressmen said that their absence is due to the announcement of President Donald Trump's attendance earlier this week stating his "hurtful policies are an insult to the people portrayed in the civil rights museum."More >>
