Five female artists announced for Carolina Country Music Fest - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Five female artists announced for Carolina Country Music Fest

By Meredith Helline, Anchor
Connect
Gretchen Wilson (Source: CCMF/ Twitter) Gretchen Wilson (Source: CCMF/ Twitter)
Runaway June Runaway June
Lauren Jenkins Lauren Jenkins
Morgan Myles Morgan Myles
Kennedy Fitzsimmons Kennedy Fitzsimmons

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest organizers have released the names of five performers at around 8 Wednesday morning. They are all female artists. 

According to CCMF’s Twitter account, the five artists are:

  • Gretchen Wilson
  • Runaway June
  • Lauren Jenkins
  • Morgan Myles
  • Kennedy Fitzsimmons

Organizers were using their Twitter handle to drop hints. Some hints included the number 27, the month of June and that they have the same music label as artists Taylor Swift, FGL and Tim McGraw.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly