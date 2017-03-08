Five female artists announced for Carolina Country Music Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest organizers have released the names of five performers at around 8 Wednesday morning. They are all female artists.

According to CCMF’s Twitter account, the five artists are:

Gretchen Wilson

Runaway June

Lauren Jenkins

Morgan Myles

Kennedy Fitzsimmons

Organizers were using their Twitter handle to drop hints. Some hints included the number 27, the month of June and that they have the same music label as artists Taylor Swift, FGL and Tim McGraw.

