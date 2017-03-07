FIRST ALERT: Much colder and wetter by the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The warm weather of the next several days will be replaced by a much colder and wetter weather pattern by the weekend.

After climbing into the 70s to near 80 on Friday, temperatures will start to drop Friday night and continue dropping through the weekend. Saturday's temperatures will only reach the upper 50s to near 60 with thickening clouds and a gusty breeze at times.

The colder weather will continue to pour in on Sunday with afternoon temperatures struggling to climb out of the 40s and into the lower 50s.

At the same time, a storm system approaching from the west will lead periods of rain on Sunday. A steady soaking rain is likely at times, and when combined with a gusty breezy and much colder temperatures, it will feel much more like winter.

Across parts of northern North Carolina and Virginia, the temperatures may drop far enough for ice and snow to fall on Sunday.

The rain ends Sunday evening, allowing even more cold air to move it with temperatures reaching the upper 30s to lower 40s by Sunday morning.