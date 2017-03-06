FIRST ALERT: Very little pollen relief this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Pollen levels will remain very high through the week with very little relief expected.

Pollen levels took a bit of a dip over the weekend with the cooler temperatures, but will once again reach the very high category this week with the return of warmer weather.

Only a slight chance of pollen relief is forecast for Wednesday as a few areas pick up some spotty light showers. However, a widespread rain, good for cleaning out the atmosphere, is not likely through the rest of the week.

Another, slightly better chance of rain arrives by the weekend.