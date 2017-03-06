FIRST ALERT: Very little pollen relief this week - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Very little pollen relief this week

Pollen forecast Pollen forecast
FutureRadar early Wednesday FutureRadar early Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)  Pollen levels will remain very high through the week with very little relief expected. 

Pollen levels took a bit of a dip over the weekend with the cooler temperatures, but will once again reach the very high category this week with the return of warmer weather. 

Only a slight chance of pollen relief is forecast for Wednesday as a few areas pick up some spotty light showers. However, a widespread rain, good for cleaning out the atmosphere, is not likely through the rest of the week. 

Another, slightly better chance of rain arrives by the weekend. 

