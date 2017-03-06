FIRST ALERT: Spring flood outlook shows low risk

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The spring flood outlook from the National Weather Service shows a normal to below normal risk of river flooding through the spring.

After back to back years of historic flooding in both 2015 and following Matthew in 2016, the spring flood outlook the spring of 2017 reveals a low to normal threat of flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, rainfall during the last three months has been near to below normal across our area. In fact, the latest update from the United States Drought Monitor has classified a large portion of our area as being "abnormally dry." Areas of moderate to even severe drought linger across the western Carolinas.

River and stream levels are generally running below normal for this time of the year. The amount of moisture in the soil is near to below normal as well.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the rainfall outlook through May reveals near normal rainfall amounts across the Carolinas.

The combination of lower water levels, normal rainfall, and near normal soil moisture levels all leads to a normal to below normal risk of river flooding through the spring.