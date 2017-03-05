UPDATE: Pedestrian identified after being struck, killed by two vehicles on U.S. 17 Bypass near MYR

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal wreck that occurred near Shetland Lane and the airport diner at 8:06 Sunday night.

The crash involved a 2007 Toyota, 2005 Ford, and a pedestrian, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The vehicles were traveling south on U.S. 17 when the pedestrian was crossing the bypass. The Toyota struck the pedestrian first, and then the pedestrian was struck again by the Ford.

The drivers of the vehicles left the scene without injuries.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, 42-year-old Humberto Ventura Salas, who is from Mexico but was living in Socastee, died at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.