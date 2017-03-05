One person dies in single-car wreck on Highway 9 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person is dead following a single-car crash in Marion County.

Lance Corporal Judd Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet SUV was heading south on Highway 9, ran off the left shoulder, hit a tree and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of later died at the hospital.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.