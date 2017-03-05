Florence man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting, injuring two people

A man died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he shot the occupants of a home in Florence. (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A man died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he shot and injured the occupants of a home in Florence.

According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, it happened in the early morning hours Sunday in the 500 block of Oleander Drive.

Lieutenant Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said two gunshot victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Lutcken identified the man as John Leslie Turner III, 38, of Florence.

The Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

