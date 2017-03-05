Man killed in single-car Scotland County crash identified

A man died Sunday morning after his car ran off the road and hit a tree in Laurinburg, NC. (Source: Raycom Media)

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – A man died Sunday morning after his car ran off the road and hit a tree in Laurinburg, NC.

According to officials with North Carolina Highway Patrol, James Junior Voland, 30, of Laurinburg was driving near the intersection of Lees Mill Road and Log Cabin Road when he crossed the center line, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road and a hit a tree.

Voland died in the crash, which happened around 1:45 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.