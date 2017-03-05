Drive-by shooting near Darlington under investigation

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that took place Friday night outside Darlington.

According to Lieutenant Robert Kilgo, deputies responded to a home on Franway Drive off East Billy Farrow Highway for reports of shots being fired at a house from a car.

Investigators found several bullet holes in the house and in cars in front of the house. Kilgo said the suspects are believed to have fired from a silver sedan with large chrome wheels and a loud exhaust.

Contact DCSO at 843-398-4501 with information on the case.

