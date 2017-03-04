Scotland County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for assaulting woman

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday via Facebook it arrested a man on assault charges Friday.

A Department of Social Services deputy arrested Clinton D. McLaurin, 34, of Maxton, NC on outstanding warrants from Robeson County and charged with misdemeanor probation violation and assault on a female.

He was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under no bond.

