UPDATE: One person dies, several injured in Marion wreck on US 76

South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a wreck with injuries on US 76 in Marion Saturday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

MARION, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal wreck on US 76 in Marion Saturday night.

According to the SCHP website, it happened at 7:47 p.m. at the intersection of SC 576 near Beneteau Sailboat Builders.

Marion Rural Fire Chief Billy Wallace, who was directing traffic, confirmed one person died in the crash.

Lance Corporal Judd Jones said the driver of a 2003 Ford Expedition was heading south on US 76 and hit a 1996 Ford pickup heading west from Highway 576. The pickup truck overturned, ejecting one of the passengers, who died.

The driver of the Expedition and two people in the pickup truck were hospitalized with minor injuries.

