Myrtle Beach Marathon winners announced

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Marathon and half-marathon kicked off Saturday morning at 6:30 at TicketReturn.com Stadium.

The winners were announced via The Myrtle Beach Marathon Facebook page. Pedro Meraz was the male winner of the marathon with a time of two hours, 45 minutes. Emily Miller was the female winner of the marathon with a time of two hours, 58 minutes and 31 seconds.

Daniel Matena was the male winner of the half-marathon with a time of one hour and 11 minutes. Mary Aiken Barrow was the female winner of the half-marathon with a time of one hour, 21 minutes and 47 seconds.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, as of 11:30 a.m., in the final stretch, Ocean Boulevard was open to traffic through 76th Avenue North.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.