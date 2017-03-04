Dillon County coroner identifies victim of deadly single-car cra - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

BREAKING

Dillon County coroner identifies victim of deadly single-car crash

FORK, SC (WMBF) – One person died on the scene of a single-car crash in Dillon County Friday night.

Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as Gregory Dale Huggins, 60, of Fork.

According to Lance Corporal Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2017 Fiat was heading south on Old River Road at 7:20 p.m. and ran off the right side of the road. The car hit an embankment and overturned several times.

The crash remains under investigation.

