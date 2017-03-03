First Alert: What plants to protect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Much colder weather will bring freezing temperatures to most inland areas the next two nights and put early blooms at risk.

Freeze warnings are in effect tonight and Saturday night as temperatures drop well into the 30s. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with temperatures near 32 inland and into the middle 30s with areas of frost near the beach. A reinforcing shot of cold air moves in on Saturday keeping winds gusty and afternoon temperatures only in the lower and middle 50s. The core of the cold weather settles in on Saturday night with temperatures below freezing across the Pee Dee and into the lower 30s at the beach.

The unseasonably warm weather we've seen through much of the winter has allowed many flowering shrubs and trees to bloom unusually early this year, and those early blooms will need protection the next two nights.

Early azalea blooms are very susceptible to freezing temperatures and will need to be protected. Fruit trees that have already started blooming, such as peach and cherry trees, will also need protection from the cold. In addition, any early, tender seedlings are at risk of being damaged by the cold weather.

Flowering bulbs such as daffodils and tulips can handle the colder weather and do not need to be protected.