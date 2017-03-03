Red Cross assists Lamar residents after mobile home fire

Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting Lamar residents whose home was damaged by fire Thursday. (Source: Raycom Media)

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting Lamar residents whose home was damaged by fire Thursday.

According to a news release, the blaze happened on Lynches River Road.

The Red Cross is helping two adults and two children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing and other essentials.

The Red Cross is celebrating 100 years of service in South Carolina during March, which is Red Cross Month.

Follow these steps to become a Red Cross community hero:

Creating a household emergency preparedness plan

Testing smoke alarms and reminding neighbors to do the same

Give blood or a make a financial donation

Become a Red Cross volunteer

Learn lifesaving skills from Red Cross classes, like lifeguarding or CPR

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.