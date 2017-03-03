Red Cross assists Lamar residents after mobile home fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting Lamar residents whose home was damaged by fire Thursday.

According to a news release, the blaze happened on Lynches River Road.

The Red Cross is helping two adults and two children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing and other essentials.

The Red Cross is celebrating 100 years of service in South Carolina during March, which is Red Cross Month.

