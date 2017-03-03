Lockheed Martin scientist encourages students in Darlington County

Dr. Sharaé Meredith gathers for a photo with students at the Darlington County Intervention School after a presentation at the school recently. (Source: DCSD)

Dr. Zenobia Edwards, director of the Darlington County Intervention School, introduces Dr. Sharaé Meredith to students recently. Meredith spoke to the students about her career and how to maintain focus on tasks at hand. (Source: DCSD)

Dr. Sharaé Meredith, an aerospace engineer working for Lockheed Martin, gives a presentation at the Darlington County Intervention School recently. Meredith offered words of encouragement to students to focus on academics and character. (Source: DCSD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An aerospace engineer working for Lockheed Martin visited the Darlington County Intervention School Feb. 23 to deliver an encouraging message to students.

According to a news release, Dr. Sharae Meredith encouraged students to be “brave, unique, tenacious and loved.”

Meredith paid homage to famous engineers and aeronautical professionals who inspired her, including Dr. Guion Bluford, Dorothy Vaughan, Katherine Johnson and Mary Jackson.

Dr. Meredith took questions about her job and how she remained focused through so many years of school.

DCIS Director Dr. Zenobia Edwards said Dr. Meredith’s discussion provided important insight and inspiration for students to focus on their academics and character building.

“Dr. Meredith is a living, breathing ‘unhidden figure’ who is an inspiration in many ways,” said Dr. Zenobia Edwards. “Her life is an inspiring story of success rising from struggle, and she is a young, black woman who has mastered the critical disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. My hope for students is if they see it, they’ll want to be it.”

Meredith holds degrees from Tuskegee University, Georgia Tech and Penn State. She spent time working for companies known for innovation such as Northrop Grumman Corporation and Boeing.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.