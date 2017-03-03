Myrtle Beach Police Department recognizes officers for performing lifesaving CPR

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department recognized two officers who performed what it described as lifesaving CPR on the scene of a wreck Wednesday.

According to an MBPD Facebook post, Privates First Class Rhett Ammons and Kristi Muhlbaier made the lifesaving efforts around 10 a.m.

An investigation led to the driver of a truck being charged with DUI.

An incident report stated packaging consistent with opioid use, needles and a spoon were found inside the vehicle.

