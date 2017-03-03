Red Cross assists Lake City residents after mobile home fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting Lake City residents whose home was damaged by fire Thursday night.

According to a news release, South Lynches Fire Department responded to the blaze on South Morris Street.

The Red Cross is helping two adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing and other essentials.

