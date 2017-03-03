MBFD training exercise to produce smoke

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department performed a live burn Friday morning at a house on Withers Swash Drive as part of a training exercise for its new recruit class.

According to MBFD officials, firefighters will burn a city-owned house already scheduled to be torn down in the near future.

The burn will give recruits realistic fire training and counts toward their Firefighter 2 certification. Residents in the area should expect smoke, though firefighters will keep the fire under control.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.