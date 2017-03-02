Loris insurance agent charged in connection with insurance fraud

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – A Loris insurance agent gave up her insurance license and is in jail after law enforcement officials discovered she had misled customers and taken their money.

According to an Horry County police report, officers began investigating Carol Renee Harless Oct. 20, 2015. The investigation revealed through conversations with the South Carolina Department of Insurance and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Harless’s insurance agency had received multiple complaints.

Victims reported paying Harless Insurance Agency for premiums only to find out they did not, in fact, have insurance.

They paid for insurance policies in good faith and found out they did not have insurance when they received notices of cancellation for not remitting premiums they had already paid, according o the report.

Victims reported receiving invoices for premiums they had already paid, or, in some cases, they discovered they did not have insurance when an event occurred requiring a claim to be filed.

Harless is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.